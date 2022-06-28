Drake's motto as of late seems to be work hard, play harder. The father of one has been celebrating big like only he can after successfully dropping off a surprise dance album, Honestly, Nevermind earlier this month, which has since gone on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 14-track effort's lone collaboration – Jimmy Cooks featuring 21 Savage – also earned the number one spot, and Champagne Papi has announced two fan favourites, "Sticky" and "Massive" as the first singles.

So far, the only music video we've received is for "Falling Back," in which the Canadian marries over 20 women with NBA star and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson acting as his best man, but it looks like another one is on the way soon, according to clips that surfaced online earlier this week.

On Monday, a video of Drake linking up with Philadelphia-based rapper and social media dancer, 2Rare hit the internet, showing the two facing off in a dance battle where the 35-year-old did his best to reenact his competitor's signature moves but was ultimately washed.

Fans thought the moment was completely random, and that it proved just how hilarious and fun-loving the Scorpion hitmaker really is, though 2Rare later confirmed in his TikTok comments that it was filmed on the set of the "Sticky" music video.

Elsewhere in the news, Drizzy's doppelganger, Izzy Drake, is hoping to challenge Champagne Papi to a celebrity boxing match in exchange for a name change if real Drake wins, and an OVO deal and $1M if he wins – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the "Sticky" music video.

