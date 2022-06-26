Drake has been no stranger to nailing number one debuts with his albums throughout his career, and his latest offering, Honestly, Nevermind, is no exception. Last weekend, it was projected that Champagne Papi would land at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and this weekend, we saw it happen before our eyes.

A tweet from @chartdata revealed that during its first week out, the almost featureless project sold 210K equivalent album units (it was initially expected to move anywhere from that to 230K) despite the criticism and backlash that the father of one was faced with upon his work's release.

Other big numbers were done by San Benito (121K), Harry Styles with his new Harry's House project (78K), and BTS on their final group album before taking a hiatus to focus on solo endeavours (77K).

We also saw healthy reports from Future (50K), Post Malone (44K), Kevin Gates' Khaza (38K), Kendrick Lamar (35K), and finally, Logic, who nabbed 29K on his return from retirement.

As HipHopDX notes, though the Canadian came out on top once again, his numbers on Honestly, Nevermind are significantly lower than what 2021's Certified Lover Boy pulled – an impressive 613K.

The same was true of Chris Brown, whose first week sales projections for Breezy are far lower than what he earned years ago when dropping Indigo, and it's been noted that he isn't likely to debut at number one this time around.





Though some have dissed the 35-year-old, he seems to have a pretty strong feeling that the rest of the world will be riding his wave in the future. "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do," he told haters earlier this month.

"We waiting for you to catch up. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

In other news, we recently shared our review of Drake's Honestly, Nevermind, giving it a rating of "Very Hottttt" – check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

