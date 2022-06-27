Drake hardly gave fans a heads up when he dropped his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The Canadian rapper's latest body of work was announced the night it dropped but fans were taken aback by the overall direction. It's a dance album at its core with minimal rapping from Drake but there are a few moments where he truly shines.



One of those moments happens with the album's closer featuring 21 Savage. The two rappers extend their working relationship on "Jimmy Cooks," which now earned both artists their latest #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100. The feat comes just as Honestly, Nevermind topped the Billboard 200. This marks the second time in less than a year that Drake has simultaneously debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 in the same week. Last year, Certified Lover Boy shot to #1 on the Billboard 200 with "Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug holding the top spot on the Hot 100. This now makes Drake the first artist in history to reach that milestone on two different occasions.

It's a huge milestone accomplishment for 21 Savage who now has his second #1 record and first in five years. However, it's an especially big moment for Drake who tied the Beatles for the most top 5 hits among all artists on the Hot 100 with 29 entries. Additionally, he extends his record as the artist with the most top 10 hits, #1 singles, and chart-topping debuts on the Hot 100. In addition, Drake is now the first soloist in history to have both 11 #1 albums and singles.

