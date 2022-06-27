35-year-old Drake is a busy man, between carrying out his duties as a father of one and overseeing things at OVO to celebrating the release of his No. 1 album, Honestly, Nevermind, the Canadian has a lot on his plate. Luckily, he now has a doppelganger to help carry out some of the responsibilities he's not interested in.

As you may have seen online over the past few months, a man by name of Izzy has been making a name for himself solely based on his resemblance to the 6ix God, even taking the joke so far as to perform some of Champagne Papi's songs in exchange for a paycheck.

With his notoriety continuing to rise, Fake Drake has been making more and more public appearances as of late, recently dropping by the We In Miami podcast to speak his mind about a few things.

"I'm challenging Drake to a boxing match," Izzy declared. "I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I'll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know."

If he wins, however, the lookalike is seeking "a million dollars, and I need to be signed to be OVO, 'cuz I'm just trying to feed my family."

So far, it doesn't seem as though Drizzy has responded to the challenge, though OVO Mark dropped by the @nojumper comment section to call Fake Drake a "loser," also suggesting that he "get a life."

Earlier this month, the two shared a FaceTime call and seemingly confirmed an upcoming feature, and days after, we shared a story about the Toronto native reacting to his lookalike getting the boot from a club – read more about that here, and let us know if you'd like to see a boxing match between real Drake and Fake Drake in the comments below.

