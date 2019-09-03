Drake's co-sign is one of the most powerful things in the rap world. If you manage to secure a public shout-out from the Torontonian, you can guarantee that your streams will instantly go up. It's happened with artists like Lil Keed, Jorja Smith, BlocBoy JB, Ambjaay, and many others. While Young Thug might not necessarily need the rapper to extend his co-sign online, it doesn't hurt to remind everybody that Jeffery is still one of the best doing it right now. While he was out dining at the Novikov Restaurant and Bar in London, Drizzy made sure that the chef was bumping his playlist, which included a whole lot of Thugger on tap.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Posting a few updates to his Instagram story last night, the 6ix God told everybody to go back to their go-to streaming services and give So Much Fun another play. "Made them switch the music to @thuggerthugger1 in Novikov now the restaurant having so much funnnnn," he wrote. Throughout their dinner, Young Thug's "Just How It Is" and "Light It Up" can be heard in the background as members of Drake's posse bounce their heads back and forth. The whole crew enjoyed a nice Asian-Italian fusion meal at the high-end spot.

Shoutout to Drake for always showing love to his allies. You can't beat loyalty.