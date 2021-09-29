Ostensibly, Drake could release any song and it'll end up becoming a hit on the charts, but he's officially locked in his next single from Certified Lover Boy, pushing "Girls Want Girls" with Lil Baby to playlisting and radio.

As he remains in a battle with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the top spot on next week's charts -- the two are currently head-to-head for the #1 album next week with only a few hundred units between them -- it is being reported that Drake will be pushing "Girls Want Girls" as his next single, following up "Way 2 Sexy," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The news comes from HipHopNMore's Navjosh, who reports that "Girls Want Girls" was the most added on Urban and Rhythmic radio this week. The melodic record, which interpolates Drake's "Time Flies," includes a cringe-worthy line from Drake, where he tells a lesbian woman that he's also a lesbian, prompting listeners to breathe a deep sigh after hearing it for the first time. The lyric has gone viral on social media, which could contribute to why this was chosen as the next single.



Mike Marsland/Getty Images

"Girls Want Girls" debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is presently sitting at #13 on the chart.

Some fans have vocalized their frustration with this track being chosen as the next single, complaining that "Knife Talk" with 21 Savage and Project Pat deserved the next push.

What do you think? Is "Girls Want Girls" a good single?