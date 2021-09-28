Once again, Drake proved that he can't be topped on the Billboard 200 with the release of Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto MC delivered his latest studio album at the top of the month and it's remained at #1 since its debut. Last week, it preventedLil Nas X's highly anticipated debut album, Montero, from debuting at the top. In a sense, it's surprising considering the amount of hype that was built around the project.



NBA Youngboy is no Lil Nas X, though. The Louisiana rapper unveiled his latest project, Sincerely, Kentrell on Friday which contains absolutely no features. Additionally, NBA Youngboy has been locked up for the better part of 2021. Still, it seems like NBA Youngboy could end up dethroning Drake from the top of the Billboard 200, according to HitsDailyDouble. An updated look at the sales projection indicates that Drake's CLB and NBA Youngboy's Sincerely Kentrell are practically neck-in-neck for the #1 spot next week. Youngboy's album is expected to move upwards of 131K in its first week while Drake's CLB could outsell Sincerely by just 1,000 units.

If NBA Youngboy manages to outsell Drake, he will join the ranks of 2Pac and Lil Wayne as one of three rappers to debut at #1 from prison. Even if he doesn't end up outselling Drake, debuting at #2 from behind bars and with little promotion is quite the accomplishment.

