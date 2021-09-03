Whether you’re a Drake fan or not, you’ve probably been seeing his name flying around on the internet in preparation for his latest project, Certified Lover Boy. After much anticipation, the Toronto native finally dropped his album, but one song in particular has left listeners feeling very confused.

CLB starts out on a strong note, but when the third track, “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby comes on, things turn sour.

“Starin’ at your dress ‘cause it’s see through / Yeah, talkin’ all the shit that you done been through,” Drake sings. “Yeah, you say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.”

Wait…What? If you had to pause the track to process that line, you’re not alone. Since the album dropped early this morning, thousands of people have taken to Twitter to share their disbelief and confusion over the questionable “Girls Want Girls” lyric.

The father of one has yet to hop on social media to explain exactly what the lyrics mean, although he did appear to be up late last night celebrating. The album, which was expected to drop at midnight, was pushed to 2 am ET, much to the disappointment of fans all over the world who had stayed up late to hear its debut.

Like they said on “N*ggas In Paris” - nobody knows what it means, but it’s provocative. Listen to “Girls Want Girls” for yourself below.