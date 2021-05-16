Hollywood's A-listers often spend time wining and dining amongst each other. Drake, who was recently named Billboard's Artist of the Decade for his immeasurable achievements in the music industry, has been making plenty of appearances as fans await his next studio album Certified Lover Boy. He recently lent a hook to Nicki Minaj for "Seeing Green," and has been spotted out numerous times partying with the likes of Bobby Shmurda and Chris Brown.

As for Michael B. Jordan, he is currently set to star in the upcoming drama film A Journal for Jordan. Paparazzi captured the Hollywood elite pair as they linked up in the neighborhood's West end to grab a bite for dinner.

The Black Panther star and OVO's head honcho got together on Friday night (May 14th) in West Hollywood to grab dinner at Craig's. Drake rocked a pair of neon orange pants and a silver bomber jacket for the dinner, pairing the fit with matching sneakers and a white t-shirt underneath. The look was complete with multiple chains as well.

Michael B. Jordan opted to instead rock a red plaid jacket with an olive shirt underneath, completing the look with cargo pants. Later on in the night, Drake dipped out to a private party attended by Chris Brown, Draya Michele, Travis Scott, Bobby Shmurda, and others.

