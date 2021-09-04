It's been a hell of a week in hip-hop. Though it felt like DONDA may never be released, fans were surprised on Sunday morning to see the album in its entirety on streaming platforms. It didn't arrive on a Friday like most albums but it's Kanye West -- expect the unexpected. This week's Fire Emoji playlist includes a few cuts off of DONDA that have been on steady rotation. "Praise God" ft. Baby Keem and Travis Scott and "Off The Grid" ft. Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign were necessary additions on this week's playlist.

Kanye's friend-turned-enemy Drake also slid through with his latest opus, Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning. The album is certainly more focused than 'Ye's but not everyone is convinced that it's Album Of The Year-worthy. Still, Drake came through with some joints on this one, including "No Friends In The Industry," the Travis Scott-assisted "Fair Trade," and 'Way 2 Sexy" ft. Future and Young Thug.

While most people have been largely consumed by the spectacle surrounding Drake and Kanye West's respective releases, BIG30 came out with his new album, King Of Killbranch. He claims two spots on the playlist this week with "Miss My Glock 26" ft. Lil Durk and "Too Official" ft. Yo Gotti.

We also included Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert's new collab, "Blue Notes 2."

Check out this week's Fire Emoji playlist below.