Due to his foray into a wide range of sounds and genres, Drake gets overlooked as a lyricist on occasion. Considering his display of abilities on the original Take Care track "Lord Knows," the vaulted second version may show Drizzy reaching back into that bag.



In November of 2011, Drake released his second studio album, Take Care. The variety in Drake's repertoire and stylistic choices took the front seat of this endeavor – sounds shifting from romantically somber and sobering, to larger than life anthemic additions to his catalog. Take Care's feature list is the stuff of legends, receiving contributions from the likes of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and Rihanna. Along with these names, the aficionado of opulence Rick Ross delivers a fan-favorite verse on the grandiose cut "Lord Knows."

Not only were the vocal contributions incredible, with Drake's lyrical and storytelling ability being the nebulus of the project, the sonic landscape crafted throught the production is equally impressive. Production credits include frequent collaborator Noah "40" Shebib, Boi-1da, T-Minus, Illangelo, and Jamie xx. Adding to that list is Just Blaze, a New Jersey born Hip Hop legend, handling the beatmaking duties for the aforementioned "Lord Knows" track.

Recently, Just Blaze took to his Instagram page and mentioned the possibility of a part 2 to the song. While it's unclear if he's stating that the new track is already completed, or if he's asking for Drake to make it happen, the idea of "Lord Knows (Pt. 2)" has still been put into the universe.

Are you looking forward to hearing a second part to "Lord Knows?"