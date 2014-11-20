lord knows
- MusicDrake & Just Blaze' 2011 Track "Lord Knows" Might Have A Part 2 In The WorksOne of Drake's most rap-heavy efforts has a continuation somewhere in the vault.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicDrake & Rick Ross Sip Red Wine At Meeting Of The BossesDrake and Rick Ross embody "don" life. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsG Herbo Talks Name Change, Signing To Cinematic & "Lord Knows" Collab With Joey Bada$$G Herbo talks his new situation with NYC label Cinematic and future collabs with labelmate Joey Bada$$. By Angus Walker
- NewsChris Brown Gets 2Pac Lyrics Painted On His LamborghiniChris Brown pimps out his Lamborghini Gallardo with the lyrics of 2Pac's "Lord Knows." By Patrick Lyons