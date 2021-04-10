Days after reportedly filing court documents denying physically abusing his wife, Dr. Dre’s billion-dollar divorce is back in headlines. Ever since Dre and Nicole Young decided to split last year, their contentious breakup has been the talk of pop culture. The pair were married for two and a half decades and share children together, and while they remained relatively unproblematic throughout their relationship, their divorce has been drama-filled from the get-go.

A major staple in this split is that Nicole accuses the Aftermath mogul of carrying on multiple affairs. It seems that the women Dr. Dre allegedly cheated on his wife with will be called to testify in their divorce case, according to a recent report made by Page Six.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

It’s reported that Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers have done their bests to keep their names away from this scandal, but a recent ruling states that Nicole will be permitted to be deposed. “Young’s side is seeking to learn about the alleged relationships, and whether Dre lavished the women with money and gifts during the marriage,” reports the outlet. It was also reportedly ruled that Dr. Dre and each of the three women were tacked with $2,500 in sanctions each due to “their resistance to this request” being “without substantiation.”

It's stated that Dre has denied having an affair with former model Anderson, but it's unclear if he's gone on record about the remaining two women.

