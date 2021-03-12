As rumors about his alleged relationship with Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones run rampant, Dr. Dre continues to face-off against his estranged wife in court. The two were married for over two decades and while they remained relatively unproblematic throughout that time, their divorce announcement has uncovered outrageous allegations and requests. It's been reported that Nicole Young wants $2 million per month in temporary spousal support and she accuses her megaproducer husband of engaging in multiple affairs. With a billion dollars on the line, this divorce is being watched closely by fans.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On Thursday (March 11), TMZ reported that Nicole filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order because of lyrics spouted by her ex on a track that was released last month. It's stated that Dre called his wife a "greedy b*tch" and in court documents, Nicole claimed, "He has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else." She also said that she feels threatened and considering her previous allegations of enduring physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Nicole believed the restraining order would be granted. A judge didn't quite see things from her perspective.

TMZ reports that the judge cited "insufficient evidence" to support Nicole's claims and denied her request. Dr. Dre's attorney reportedly responded to these latest accusations on behalf of her client and noted that the award-winner has only spoken to his ex "one time since she filed for divorce in June 2020" when she visited him in the hospital as he recovered from a brain aneurysm at the top of the year. He reportedly continues to deny any and all accusations of domestic violence.

[via]