Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young have been involved in a very messy divorce since she filed for divorce from the hip hop mogul last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Since the battle ensued, allegations of physical abuse and infidelity within their union have surfaced through numerous leaked court documents. According to The Daily Mail, a judge has ruled that the three women alleged to be The Chronic's mistresses will not be able to testify in the case.



The publication reports that Judge Michael Powell from the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled that singer Jillian Speer, entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rodgers, aka Crystal Sierra, the "Queen of Latin Hip Hop," do not have to take the stand after Young filed a motion to have them testify as witnesses to the case back in October 2020.

The lawyer for the trio Kris LeFan noted that the motion was, “nothing more than a continuation of [Nicole’s desperate efforts to annoy and harass [Dre] into disregarding the parties’ prenuptial agreement and harass’ her clients.”

Instead, Judge Powell refused to consider the three women's counteraction and instead reached out to a private judge assigned to Dre and Young's divorce to weigh all possible evidence.

Dr. Dre has seemingly moved on from his relationship with Young and is alleged to be seeing Love & Hip Hop star and mother of R&B singer Omarion's children Apryl Jones.

