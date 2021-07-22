It's not the $2 million per month that she was seeking, but Nicole Young is inching closer to finalizing her ongoing case with ex-husband Dr. Dre. Technically, the former couple was officially divorced last month, however, the ongoing dispute regarding spousal support rages on. We previously reported on Nicole seeking $2 million per month in spousal support and it is a number that gives many spectators pause.

The Blast reported today (July 21) that an agreement seems to have been reached and according to court documents, Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife just under $300K per month following a hearing this week.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the court order reported stated. That means the Aftermath mogul will dish out approximately $3.5 million per year to his ex, but this won't go on forever.

The order will reportedly stay in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” Basically, until one of them dies or Nicole remarries, she'll continue to receive her check on the first of the month. Dr. Dre is reportedly also responsible for paying Nicole's health insurance and other fees, including "the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”

According to The Blast, even this order could be temporary as the former couple, who was married for two and a half decades, continue financial negotiations. There are still alleged talks of Nicole receiving a lump sum, and if so, she could see those $300K monthly checks come to a screeching halt in the future.

Following his brain aneurysm earlier this year, Dre reportedly gave his wife $2 million. There have been rumors, and photos, to suggest that the megaproducer has moved on and is allegedly dating Love & Hip Hop star Apryl Jones.

