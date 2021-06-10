Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young have been in the midst of a bitter divorce battle ever since last year. Throughout this battle, Young has sought to have their prenup voided, and she has even accused the music producer of abuse. Dre has denied all of these claims and has been adamant about the legitimacy of the prenup. In the midst of all of this, the two had filed for an official divorce with the two becoming legally single back in April. Now, a judge has officially ruled in favor of divorce which means Dre and Young are no longer legally married.

While this may be a huge win for both parties, there is still a lot that needs to be worked out right now. It is believed that Dre is worth upwards of $800 million which means if the prenup is voided, Young could be entitled to much of his net worth, and Dre is fighting hard to make sure that doesn't happen.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Young feels as though the prenup was concocted on illegitimate terms and was made to take advantage of her. Dre and his legal team are adamant that this is not the case, and as it stands, a judge has yet to rule on the matter. However, now that the two are officially divorced, a large piece of the legal puzzle is now off the table.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

