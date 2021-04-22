Dr. Dre has been trying to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young, his wife of over twenty-four years, for a long time and it looks like the judge in his case has taken a pretty important step for the legendary producer to officially be legally considered a "single" man.

According to legal paperwork obtained by The Blast, the judge has signed off on Dr. Dre and Nicole Young legally ending their marriage. However, there is still a lot of information left for them to sort out-- most notably on the financial side.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last month, both of their lawyers reportedly filed paperwork asking for the judge to legally declare them single as they wait for the divorce to be finalized. That motion was reportedly approved, despite there still money issues to handle. With this decision though, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are both legally cleared to get married again, should they wish.

The documents report that Dre's marriage legally ended on April 15, 2021, which was agreed upon by both parties. It's important to note that this doesn't mean their divorce is complete. The legendary rapper is reportedly trying to leave the relationship with all of his money, while Nicole is asking for half of his $800 million fortune.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

Their ugly divorce battle has included allegations of domestic violence and more.

We will keep you updated on the next steps in the ongoing divorce case between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young.

