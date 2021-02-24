Dr. Dre and his estranged wife's divorce case has taken many twists and turns. The pair have been duking it out in court but the main issue at the center of their separation is the prenuptial agreement. Nicole Young claims that Dre ripped it up after feeling bad for pressuring her into signing it. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre said that anything altered in their agreement must happen in writing.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre is now trying to move forward with determining their prenuptial agreement as soon as possible. Documents were filed in court by his attorney Laura Disso requesting a 5-day trial to confirm whether or not the prenup is valid.

Dre also requested that their divorce case be moved out of the public eye and handled by a private judge, which Nicole has pushed back against. Nicole reportedly rather have a traditional case.

Though Dr. Dre has remained quiet about the whole ordeal, we did get to hear his first commentary on the matter during a recent song snippet. DJ Silk recently previewed an upcoming collaboration with Dr. Dre and Kxng Crooked where the legendary producer divulges on his marital woes. "Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury,” he raps on the record. “I see you tryna f**k me while I’m in surgery / And ICU, deathbed on some money shit / Greedy bitch, take a pic / Girl, you know how money get.”

