There's been plenty of relationship woes throughout 2020 but perhaps, none of them have been as messy as Dr. Dre's. The legendary producer's marriage has evidently been on the rocks and his wife officially filed for divorce in the summer. The case has dragged on over the months as his estranged wife Nicole Young made several demands including $2M a month spousal support payments.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre has finally ended the conversation regarding their prenup agreement with Nicole Young said was torn apart after their marriage. Dre filed the papers to court revealing that all of the property they have is separate. Everything Dre has acquired is his while Young keeps everything that she's bought. It also reveals that Nicole will still be able to get spousal support even if the prenup is determined valid in court.

Dre's lawyer is now seriously pushing back against the $2M a month spousal support request. Laura Wassar, Dre's attorney, said Dre's pretty much covered all of Nicole's expenses since they were first separated which includes her stay at the Malibu estate, security and more. All of this, according to his CPA, amounts to $293,306 a month.

Additionally, Dre is shutting down her attorney's request for $5M in fees. He said that he's already coughed up upwards of $1M for her lawyer fees which began before the divorce papers were filed in June.

Though Nicole's claimed that Dre's ripped up the papers, making them invalid, the prenup can only be altered or terminated in writing. Dre has denied ripping up the prenup.

[Via]