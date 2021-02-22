The word is out -- Dr. Dre has been steadily putting in work on his next project, an album that may or may not be the long-awaited Detox. In any case, fragmented news on the project's production has been relatively steady, with a recent update from KXNG Crooked signaling a long-anticipated collaboration between the two legendary west coast icons. Now, thanks to an IG Live stream from DJ Silk, who was previously pictured alongside both Crooked and Dre, we have an idea of what their collaboration will sound like.

Off the bat, fans will recognize many of Dre's signature sounds, including minimalist percussion and chilling high-octave keyboards; one thing that may stand out on an instrumental level, however, is the beat's unconventional rhythm. Lyrically, Dre appears incensed, addressing some of the recent headlines that have been associated with his name -- specifically his publicized divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young, as well as the alarming brain aneurysm scare that left him hospitalized.

"Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you trying to fuck me while I'm in surgery," he spits. "In ICU, death bed, on some money shit / Greedy bitch, take a pick, girl you know how money get." He switches up his flow but not his message, rapping "you know we don't tolerate that nonsense, by any means get your hand up out my pocket / this life is private just like the pilot, it's been decided, this the Poseidon." From there KXNG Crook slides in with the hook and a dexterous verse, making impressive work of Dre's haunting production as he tends to do. "Tin man shit, your music lack heart," spits Crook. "Thought it was voodoo, we making magic with this black art."

Check out the snippet right here via HHNM, as shared by DJ Silk's Instagram Live. Do you think this sounds like a promising direction for Dre's next album?