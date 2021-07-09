Apryl Jones's new thirst trap on the Gram has people talking about those Dr. Dre rumors again. On July 8, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star posted a couple pictures of herself poolside, late at night. Jones captioned her post, "Night swim on dat ass oh and cause he told me to post it."

Jones's followers were quick to point out that the photos were taken at an expansive mansion-- the type of crazy digs that Dr. Dre would indeed own. Her followers also noted that the "he" Jones is referring to in the caption could also refer to the good doctor-- obviously, that was her intention, too.

Speculation about the two first started when the reality personality and the music mogul were seen leaving an L.A. restaurant together earlier this year, shortly after Dre's highly-publicized divorce.

The tea about the potential coupling was spilled around February of this year, shortly after episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Family Reunion showed Apryl Jones and her previous love interest, Lil' Fizz, were no longer together. Although Jones's Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star, Moniece Slaughter, confirmed the rumors,Dr. Dre and Jones have not spoken out to confirm or deny the status of their relationship.

The reason could possibly be because Dr. Dre is in the middle of divorce proceedings from his soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young. The two have been going back and forth for quite some time. Details from the divorce proceedings include the absence of a prenuptial agreement, along with the super producer asking a judge to declare him legally single.

Check out Apryl's post below, and let us know what you think.

