Dr. Dre is bringing in 57 like a "real rockstar" would – by cashing in a "blowjob token," given to him from an anonymous gifter. The rap icon celebrates his birthday today, February 18th, and he's been receiving tons of love from his closest friends and adoring fans on social media.

"I'm feelin like a real rockstar right now. I'm about to cash this token in for my birthday!! February 18: Age of Aquarius!" he captioned a snapshot of the shiny gold coin, which was uploaded to his Instagram feed late on Thursday night.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Let's go Dre!!!!" long-time friend Diddy wrote in the comments. Other pals like Big Boi, Rapsody, The D.O.C., Cypress Hill, and The Egyptian Lover also dropped off responses, wishing the NWA alum well and congratulating him on the head.

Over on his own Instagram feed, Eminem – who appeared on stage with Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this week – took some time to send his frequent collaborator a sweet greeting, sharing a picture from their most recent performance.

"STOP THE BEAT A MINUTE... Dre, I got something 2 say," the 8 Mile actor began. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Drdre!"

As HipHopDX notes, the Compton-born star has most recently been linked to Omarion's ex Apryl Jones, although he's not romantically tied to anyone at the moment.

He was previously married to Nicole Young for over two decades, but the two spent several months battling through an incredibly messy, headline-grabbing divorce – read more about that here, and don't forget to stream some of Dr. Dre's greatest hits and wish him a happy birthday over on his Instagram page.

