After a long, arduous process, it looks as if Dr. Dre is officially a single man. The divorce between the Aftermath mogul and his ex-wife Nicole Young has been played out for the public in excruciating detail as the world was offered a rare glimpse into their marriage. The pair had been together for over two decades and in June 2020, Nicole filed for divorce.

Soon, the unraveling of allegations began to make headlines as she accused her ex-husband of physical abuse, something that Dr. Dre has adamantly denied.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Information from legal proceedings and documents would also make their way online as the public debated Nicole's request for Dre to pay her $2 million in spousal support. He wanted to be declared legally single as their divorce dragged on, but it looks as if Dre is celebrating the end of this era of his marriage.

Breyon Prescott uploaded an image of Dr. Dre sitting in front of balloon decorations that read "Divorced AF," and the Rap icon is seen sporting a wide smile. In the caption, Prescott added, "Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats [champagne emoji] Still Dre [goat emoji][strong arm emoji].""

We're not sure how the billionaire mogul will celebrate, but we're sure it will be in style. Check out the post below.