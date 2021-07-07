Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bender is now approximately one month away from the release of his highly anticipated book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, and as its release date approaches, new insights from the book have started leaking out into the public.

According to The Hill, a copy of Bender's forthcoming book has been attained by The Guardian, which has subsequently been reporting on some of the most sensational reveals from Frankly, We Did Win This Election. Apparently, one section of the book alleges that Donald Trump got into it with former chief of staff John Kelly during their 2018 trip to Europe in honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. In a conversation with Kelly, Trump reportedly said that Adolf Hitler "did a lot of good things."



David Ramos/Getty Images

According to The Hill, Kelly vehemently opposed Trump on the matter, but the former president didn't back down from the argument, citing Germany’s economic recovery under Hitler in the 1930s as a reason for his stance on Hitler. The book also alleges that Kelly warned Trump that under no circumstances could he "ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler."

Representatives for Trump have already come forward to discredit Bender's work in his upcoming book, saying that the book's account of his conversation with Kelly, along with several other sections of the book, is purely "fake news" and "totally false."

Michael Bender's Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost is set to hit online and physical retailers later this summer on Tuesday, Aug 10, and for those interested in purchasing Bender's forthcoming book, it is already available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

