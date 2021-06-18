Although it has become one of the most contentious and highly debated topics by elected officials over the past eight months, the incumbent and former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election against Joe Biden last November. Despite previous reports that he was allegedly convinced that he'd be returning to office as the President of the United States by August, Donald Trump has finally admitted to losing the election.

According to Complex, Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bender has written a book that gives viewers an inside look into the tumultuous events that led to Trump's embarrassing defeat, and apparently, many of the moments covered in the book have to deal with the former president's response to the civil unrest throughout 2020.



Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Below are some of the excerpts from Render's forthcoming book, titled Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost:

For Father’s Day in 2020, what Donald Trump mostly wanted was to avoid his son-in-law. It was Jared Kushner who had talked the president into hiring Brad Parscale to run a campaign that was now, just months before the election, in freefall. And when most Americans rejected Trump’s unreasonably truculent response to the civil unrest that was sweeping the country, the president also blamed Kushner. Trump privately told advisers that he wished he’d been quicker to support police and more aggressive in his pushback against protesters Trump had staked nearly his entire campaign in 2016 around a law-and-order image, and now groaned that the criminal justice reform that Kushner had persuaded him to support made him look weak and — even worse — hadn’t earned him any goodwill among Black voters "I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks — it’s always Jared telling me to do this," Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. "And they all f—— hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me."

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost hits online and physical bookstores later this summer on Tuesday, Aug 10, and if you're interested in reading Michael C. Bender's forthcoming book, you can go ahead and preorder it on Amazon.

