Mike Bender
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Allegedly Told John Kelly That Hitler "Did A Lot Of Good Things"Another leaked segment from Michael Bender's “Frankly, We Did Win This Election" alleges that Donald Trump once told former chief of staff John Kelly that Adolf Hitler "did a lot of good things."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Rants About "The Blacks" In "WSJ" Reporter's Upcoming BookIn addition to repeatedly referring to America's Black community as "the Blacks," Donald Trump is confused why African-Americans didn't support him in the 2020 presidential election.By Joshua Robinson