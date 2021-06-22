Trump Suggested Sending Americans With COVID-19 To Guantanamo Bay: Report

Trump finally admitted to defeat in the 2020 election but his presidency remains a source of inspiration for many memoirs that have been coming out recently. Washington Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta have authored a new book titled, Nightmare Scenario: Inside The Trump Administration's Response To The Pandemic That Changed History, which documents the early days of the pandemic at the White House.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

One particular excerpt from the book has been gaining attention in the past 24 hours, revealing an alarming suggestion made by the then-president. According to the Post, Trump asked members of his staff about the possibility of bringing home infected Americans from overseas. and placing them at Guantanamo Bay. This was apparently a response to suppressing the infection rate on American ground.

"Don’t we have an island that we own?" Trump reportedly asked the people inside of the Situation Room in February 2020. "What about Guantánamo?”

He continued. "We import goods... We are not going to import a virus.”

Members of his staff were reportedly terrified by the suggestion and it was quickly dismissed. Many were worried about how the situation would look to te public, especially since Guantanamo Bay is notoriously known for its horrendous conditions and housing suspects of terrorism.

Nightmare Scenario: Inside The Trump Administration's Response To The Pandemic That Changed History will be available on June 29th.

[Via]