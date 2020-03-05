Doja Cat has been on a roll lately, and her milky live performance of "Streets" to promote her Vevo LIFT partnership is just her latest step toward world domination. On Thursday, the versatile artist debuted the Vevo LIFT Live Sessions video, which sees Doja splashing around in a massive tub of milk.

Doja is the first artist chosen in 2020 for the Vevo LIFT initiative, which "creates exclusive performances and profiles in distinctive settings, moving up-and-coming artists to the next level, and broadening their audience around the globe." Since launching in 2011, LIFT has hosted artists like Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, YUNGBLUD and more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the description of the video, it is noted that "when the Vevo production team united with the feline phenom to figure out performance ideas," they decided to keep with the cat-theme of her image. The result of the giant milk bath was "the most ambitious studio build to date for a LIFT performance." If these visuals weren't enticing enough, they also announced that another performance from the breakout artist as well as a short film will be dropping soon. Stay tuned for more fun visuals from Vevo LIFT and Doja Cat.