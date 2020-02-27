Doja Cat Is A Disco Dream In "Say So" Visuals

Doja Cat embodies 1970s L.A. aesthetics in the visuals for "Say So," her viral hit made popular on TikTok.

Doja Cat dropped the visuals for her hit song, "Say So," off her sophomore studio album, Hot Pink, on Thursday, and the finished product is straight out of the 70s. Doja announced the video less than 24 hours prior to it's release, before giving us a taste of the video's vision by taking the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the groovy track in a sparkly, bell-bottomed jumpsuit.

The rising star has been making a name for herself ever since she went viral for her wonderfully weird "Moo" video, and one of Doja's many talents is her ability to perfectly match a visual aesthetic to the vibe of each of her songs. Of course, she has a whole team behind her that works hard to make these creative choices happen, and at this point, they have yet to miss. In the visuals for "Say So," one of Hot Pink's tamer tracks that shows off a softer side of the artist's voice, Doja is decked out in disco-era glam, serving throwback look after throwback look and making eyes at the handyman fixing her record player in her Hollywood Hills home. Filmed with a grainy, yellow-tinted filter, the video is a vintage photo album brought to life, embodying the iconic decade down to a tee. At the end of the video, Doja is even joined by Haley Sharpe, who invented the viral TikTok dance routine to "Say So"—which they perform in the video—that made the song so popular. Once again, Doja Cat has delivered another aesthetically potent visual so unlike her last, proving that she's got some serious staying power.