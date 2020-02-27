Her album Hot Pink continues to be a hit worldwide, so it's no surprise that Doja Cat found her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage. Doja's single "Say So" may have debuted on the Billboard chart at No. 95, but it's become a viral sensation after social media users have stormed apps to create dance routines to the track. On Wednesday (February 26), Doja performed her nostalgic, groovy single to the talk show audience while wearing a pink, body-hugging, sparkly, bell-bottomed bodysuit.



Alexander Tamargo / Stringer / Getty Images

With a TikTok "Say So" dance that circulating online, Doja had to throw some of the moves in with her routine. The singer-rapper's notoriety gained steam after her "Moo" video went viral, but as she continued to release music, the public wasn't taking her seriously as an artist. Now that she's collaborated with the likes of Tyga, Rico Nasty, Anderson .Paak, and Gucci Mane—not to mention receiving a co-sign from Nicki Minaj—it seems as if the world is ready to accept her for the true artist that she is.

The response to Doja's "Say So" performance on The Tonight Show was overwhelmingly positive, so check out Doja Cat along with a few reactions to her appearance on the talk show below.