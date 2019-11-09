It was another mindblowing moment with Nardwuar, this time featuring Doja Cat. The Los Angeles singer-rapper dropped her sophomore album Hot Pink earlier this week and recently appeared at the Day N Vegas Festival where she chatted with the legendary interviewer. We've watched as Nardwuar has blown the minds of artists like NLE Choppa, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Blac Youngsta, Lil Nas X, Blueface, J.I.D, Rico Nasty, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and many, many more. Most of the time they're fun experiences where artists take walks down memory lane, while others, like Lil Uzi Vert, find that just running away from Nardwuar is more effective.



Doja Cat enjoyed her time with Nardwuar as she laughed throughout her interview. He named off two of her favorite bands—Dresden Dolls and Does It Offend You, Yeah?—before listing off her elementary school friends and Facebook buddies. He also mentioned that her father was a producer, to which she corrected him and said her father was a dancer while her brother was a producer.

In true Nardwuar fashion, he pulled out receipts when he gave her a cassette tape by an artist named Mercy. Doja saw on the back that the production credit listed her father, something she said she never knew about. Watch the funny exchange below.