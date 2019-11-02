Nardwuar and Lil Uzi Vert have come together for a handful of memorable interviews over the recent years, climaxing with the now-infamous Nardwuar vs. Lil Uzi Vert (2018), where Uzi runs away from Nardwuar before the interview can finish. Last night, Nardwuar was able to catch up with the Eternal Atake rapper once again, before Uzi performed at the Day N Vegas festival. As usual, the interaction made for some memorial video.

At only two minutes long, Uzi and Nardwuar clearly did not plan a formal interview together. Nardwuar essentially accosts Uzi with gifts as he arrives at the festival. The impromptu interview is conducted through a chain-link fence where Nardwauar jimmies through a Yin Yang Twins record as well as a handful of records with keyholes on the cover.

Fan reaction to the video has been positive with most comments either joking or complaining about the short length. "Lil uzi vs Nardwuar is like Tom and jerry," says one commenter. "Nardwaur: 'I have here for you, a vinyl record of Eternal Atake!' Uzi: runs," says another.

Uzi's performance at Day N Vegas included the debut of new music. Check out fan footage of the new songs here. J. Cole also performed and teased his upcoming album, The Fall Off.