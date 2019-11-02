Last night (Nov. 1), J. Cole headlined the Day N Vegas music festival in Las Vegas and used a minute of his set time to tease his upcoming album, The Fall Off. Presented as a campaign ad, a satirical video played on stage that showed Cole as if he were running for office in 2020, according to XXL.

"A man whose humility knows no bounds," the narrator says. "A man whose pen is so potent, each word of his verses reportedly cost $2,000. We need someone with big ideas and bold solutions. An expert in diplomacy. A candidate that can heal the inter-generational war." The audio is played over various clips of J. Cole from over the years. When the narrator says "an expert in diplomacy," the video shows J. Cole's interview with Lil Pump, hence the "heal the inter-generational war" line.

The Fall Off has been confirmed, essentially since the release of Cole's last record KOD. The outro of the record is titled "1985 (Intro to 'The Fall Off')." Cole has spent his time since turning in a litany of features as well as Dreamville's last album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III; however, we haven't heard much with regard to The Fall Off.

As the campaign video ends, the narrator says, "Make your voice heard. Vote The Fall Off for 2020," leading fans to believe that The Fall Off can be expected next year.