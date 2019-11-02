It has been 800 days since Lil Uzi Vert gave us the masterpiece of Luv Is Rage 2. Many have lost the necessary hope to fuel any speculation of when Uzi's next project will be arriving. We have surrendered to the unpredictability of his ways and acknowledged that it could be a long time 'til we see LIR2's follow-up.

Every now and then though, Uzi satisfies our yearnings to hear new music from him. Either in the form of features on other artists' tracks or his own singles, like this year's "Free Uzi", "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack". He is also known to tease unreleased music when he decides to show up to his scheduled performances.

This weekend, the inaugural Day N Vegas festival is being held in Las Vegas. The three-day lineup is stacked with hip hop's biggest acts, including headliners, J. Cole, Future and Kendrick Lamar. Based on the footage and reactions on social media from Day 1 of the festival, Uzi had a killer set and enlivened the crowd with the energy of a headliner. Not only did he jump in the crowd to perform atop a bodyguard's shoulders, he also premiered a booming new track. Based on videos, he appears he only performed the hook and a verse from the unnamed song, but that was enough to tell that it's hot. Uzi rapped the line, "I'm Lil Uzi, YEAH," and then hit his iconic shoulder roll while the backing track seemed to complete the bar with, "I'm super juicy."

Listen to the snippet below and pray we get it soon.