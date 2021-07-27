Doja Cat is responding to the backlash suffered at the hands of fans following the rollout of her Planet Her merchandise, originally designed to accompany her most recent studio album.

Doja took to Twitter to address the comments as fans complained of the poor design quality and high costs attached to the new line. When one fan asked her who designed the merch, the 25-year-old rapper responded, "I don't know."

The merch in question includes fairly straightforward branding of her Planet Her album on t-shirts and crop tops along with her name in NASA-themed motifs across other designs.

"the [sic] merch is bad," she added in a tweet. "i'm [sic] aware. don't worry."

Beyond that, Doja didn't offer much of a plan on any potential revamp of the merch line for fans in return. What has followed, however, has been a nonsensical stream of tweets from the young hyphenate that include a strong defense of the fictional Jason Bourne and the denouncing of Twitter altogether.

"fuck[sic] this app," she penned in one tweet before continuing in another. "i'm [sic] part of such a shitty lame app. why do i [sic] keep posting shit here."

Her recent remarks arrive following a sit down with Nick Cannon in which she touched on cancel culture, stating that "people want to see everyone lose."

"The chaos is entertaining. Is it not?" she added. "It happens, but people have good reason to be upset sometimes and people have no reason to be upset sometimes."