Doja Cat was seemingly less than impressed after her interview with Nick Cannon for Power 106 FM Los Angeles was released on Monday morning.

The star went on the show to promote her newest album, Planet Her including hit “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Nick didn't really touch on Doja’s artistry at all, skippping questions surrounding her chart-topping new project.

Instead, for thirty minutes the two chatted about cancel culture, Doja’s lack of in-person interviews, and her top five artists. Nick even opened up the interview with an uncomfortable joke about his recent headlines asking Doja, "I don’t know if you got the mask on and way over there cause you trying to not get pregnant by me is that what it is?"

Watching the star’s body language in the interview suggests the subsequent shade is actually not that surprising. Doja often gazed away from the camera, avoiding eye contact, by staring at her wall and playing with her cat, while Nick shared his lengthy views on the various topics.

The two closed the interview with fun farewells and "I love you’s," but shortly after the interview was released on Youtube, the star tweeted, "If you’re gonna interview musicians try to ask them about their music."

Doja’s intense fandom was quick to uncover what the tweet was referring to and began to call out Cannon for his behavior by tagging him in the comments under the tweet.

Cannon has yet to respond to Doja’s shade.

