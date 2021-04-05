Unfortunately, there aren't any positive updates regarding the current health status of legendary rapper DMX, who suffered a heart attack on Friday. After staying the entire weekend in the hospital, the 50-year-old rapper remains on life support. His condition is still being described as "dire".



On Monday, the latest report from TMZ revealed that some of the rapper's children have touched down in White Plains, New York to visit their father. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has fifteen children. It was not specified how many of his kids are present at the hospital. They are reportedly only allowed to visit him one at a time due to COVID-19 protocols. Simmons' mother and fiancée have both already visited him in the ICU.

The report notes that X still has little brain activity as he has been reported to be in a "vegetative state". His chances of recovery are very slim.



The hip-hop community has been sending prayers and love to DMX and his family and he fights this health crisis. Many, including Eminem and Snoop Dogg, have shared messages of hope for Dark Man X. Please continue to pray for the legend in the comments.

We will keep you updated with the latest as information becomes available.



