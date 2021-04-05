DMX is one of the most legendary rappers of the 90s and 2000s. This weekend, the rapper's family confirmed in a statement that the "Where The Hood At" artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was in a "vegetative state" following a drug overdose. Conflicting reports stated that he was taken off of life support and was breathing on his own, but those were later revealed to be false through a statement by DMX's manager.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The news has shaken the hip-hop community to its core. As we continue to pray for DMX's recovery, some of music's all-time greats are reacting on social media by sending prayers. Eminem made sure to say a virtual prayer for Dark Man X, sending a message out on Twitter.

"Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong," said Eminem on Saturday.

Eminem's career has coincided with DMX's on multiple occasions. They previously collaborated on the 2003 song "Go To Sleep". Eminem also presented an award to DMX at the 1999 Source Awards in a moment that has been remembered this weekend on social media as fans continue to send love to DMX and his family.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest involving DMX's health and his current condition. Pray for him in the comments.