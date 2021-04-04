DMX's Ruff Ryders label is an iconic entity in the world of hip-hop and it has expanded to become a brand that many throughout the world recognize. Even the logo for Ruff Ryders is something that is instantly recognizable and hip-hop fans continue to hold it in very high regard. This is especially true given the unfortunate set of circumstances surrounding DMX right now. He is currently in the hospital in critical condition following a drug overdose and many throughout the world are praying that he pulls through.

In fact, according to reporter Lisa Evers, the Ruff Ryders Biker Gang has pulled up to White Plains Hospital in New York, where they are showing solidarity and support for the artist. Many of the bikers are wearing Ruff Ryders merch and many have signs that express well wishes for the rapper.

As it stands, the bikers are still at the hospital going strong, all while more continue to roll in. Of all the tributes we have seen this weekend, this is by far one of the most touching, and we hope all of X's loved ones are able to see it.

DMX's condition continues to be updated so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, we send our prayers to X and his family.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images