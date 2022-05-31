Just when we thought that Mo'Nique might've had enough proof to win her online feud with D.L. Hughley, the 59-year-old went above and beyond to show that he had the rightful headlining spot during a recent event that saw them both performing.

In response to Mo'Nique's lengthy reply to his own initial receipts, Hughley wrote, "What a difference a day makes!!!" He shared a screenshot of his own deal memo dated March 29th, with the status marked as confirmed alongside the Precious star's contract, which was dated March 28th.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

"I know exaaaaactly what a real contract looks like," he added, addressing Mo'Nique's speculation that he (and other comedians) might not have understood the difference between a deal memo and a performance agreement. "Mine was fulfilled Saturday night. How about yours??"

That wasn't all, though! Hughley clearly put Mo'Nique's contract photo under eagle-eyed inspection, as he shared another post pointing out that the document came from Hicks Media Inc. – the comedian's own company.

"HOLD UP!! THAT'S YOU!!!" the author wrote in the caption. "YOU REALLY SHOWING EVERYONE A CONTRACT YOU SUBMITTED FROM YOUR OWN COMPANY. I SMELL BULLSHIT AND I WOULDN'T PICK IT UP WITH THE OLD ASS BIRTH CERTIFICATE PAPER IT WAS WRITTEN ON!! STOP THE CAP!!"





"NOW EXPLAIN TO ME HOW MY SHIT WAS DELIVERED ON AND YOURS WASN'T??" he asked Mo'Nique. "SOUNDS TO ME LIKE YOUR PROBLEM IS WITH 'HICKS MEDIA INC.' CAN WE PLEASE IMPLEMENT THE THREE KNOCKDOWN RULE??"

The Maryland native has yet to respond to Hughley's most recent post. Earlier this evening she wrote, "And, just so you know, the promoter already told my team before the show that you didn't have a signed agreement, that's why I'm not surprised you're using a deal memo. That said, maybe they lied and you actually have a contract."

"If so, the promoters have put themselves in a terrible position to have more legal action taken against them, beyond malicious concealment for breaking the contract at the last second. That said, D.L., we the people will be waiting for your signed agreement."





Check back in with HNHH later to find out if Mo'Nique has a response for D.L. Hughley.



