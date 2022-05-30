Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley have been trading shots over the past few days. It began when Mo'Nique aired out her issues with D.L. Hughley's headlining slot at their comedy show a few days ago. Mo'Nique called out Hughley on stage, claiming that she was supposed to headline the evening. Hughley later fired back, claiming that Mo'Nique was stirring up the pot and creating a false narrative. This prompted Mo'Nique to demand receipts from him.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"STOP MESSING WITH PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER MESSED WITH YOU AND WHO ONCED CONSIDERED YOU A COMRADE IN COMEDY. BUT I THANK YOU DL BECAUSE YOUR YOU’RE THE REASON WHY I FIGHT FOR MY PEOPLE LIKE I DO. ANYTIME YOU OPENED FOR THE KINGS OF COMEDY, AND I WAS THE HEADLINER FOR THE QUEENS OF COMEDY AND YOU THINK YOU SHOULD CLOSE THE SHOW OVER ME IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF THE BIAS THAT BLACK WOMEN HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN THIS BUSINESS," she wrote.

A few hours later, D.L. Hughley obliged Mo'Nique's request and shared photos of his contract that clearly state that he was supposed to be the closing act for the evening. Additionally, the contract also states that Hughley should be the highest-paid artist on the show and have final approval of the line-up.

"RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING. BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS," he wrote.

Check out his post below.