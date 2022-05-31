As you may know, beloved actress Mo'Nique and comedian D.L. Hughley have been going back and forth on social media over a contract dispute. Earlier today, the 59-year-old responded to Mo's public call for receipts, which he provided, but now she's come through with some of her own, turning the tables once again.

"There were some of you who were fooled by the smoke and mirrors of D.L. posting his 'Deal Memo' versus his 'Performance Agreement," the Precious actress wrote on Instagram on Monday evening. "Here is my Performance Agreement and here are emails and texts confirming that, as per usual, I'm going to always keep it real and honest with my people."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 54-year-old pointed out that her contract has been signed, while the one that Hughley posted was not. "What type of iron-clad agreement doesn't have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L's. Lol!"

"Now, you told me to check with my management and this is what I came up with, so how'd I do?" the comedian continued her poignant response to the author. "Perhaps you should have taken your own advice because I'm sure your team would have advised you against trying to pass a deal memo off as a contract."

Mo'Nique then swooped in with some commentary on the industry, adding, "To those out there who thought a deal memo was the same as a performance agreement (especially some of the comedians) this is how we're constantly taken advantage of by the business."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"And, just so you know, the promoter already told my team before the show that you didn't have a signed agreement, that's why I'm not surprised you're using a deal memo. That said, maybe they lied and you actually have a contract," she speculated.

"If so, the promoters have put themselves in a terrible position to have more legal action taken against them, beyond malicious concealment for breaking the contract at the last second. That said, D.L., we the people will be waiting for your signed agreement."

Within the carousel she shared to her Instagram feed, Mo included her signed contract, an email with a PDF of the run of show, an additional email holding the same information, and finally, "what [she] walked into minutes after arriving at the theatre – a schedule revealing Hughley as the penultimate entertainer of the evening.





Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on all the drama.