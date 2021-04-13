If you can't trust your team, who can you trust? Thousands of people are begging to work behind the scenes with some of our favorite artists and producers, and unsurprisingly, many are apprehensive about adding just anyone to their team. Plenty of artists can tell you stories about people in their circles taking advantage of them, and it seems that DJ Mustard is the latest artist with a bone to pick.

Mustard penned a statement on his Instagram Story that shows his personal shopper, a woman reportedly named Karissa Walker, allegedly scammed him out of $50K. According to him, she used his credit cards to finance her lifestyle.



"Attention to all my people who know me I wanna bring something up everyones attention !" Mustard wrote. "@KarissaCWalker is a thief and a liar !!!! She is not my stylest she was a personal shopper for me and @ChanelDijon we let her use the stylest word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop !!!"

"Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I'm only writing this so nobody else deals with her she's bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything ... I payed her more than she was worth cause I don't play with taking care of people that do there jobs."

He ended his message by writing, "This is f*cking crazy and just wrong !!!!" In another slide, he added that he paid her $6,000 per month ($72K per year) and after calculating, she could have good and well racked up over $100K in expenses. "She ran up $15K in LV alone on herself !... For somef*cking Instagram likes ??!??" Check it out below.



