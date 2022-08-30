DJ Khaled is the man both behind the boards and in front of the camera. Fresh off the release of his latest album God Did, Khaled shared footage of himself in New York City directing his very own video for "Jadakiss Interlude" alongside the legendary Yonkers emcee himself. In one clip, Khaled danced along as Jada rapped his lyrics to the Streerunner's produced track. Khaled captioned the iconic hip hop moment, "Jadakiss DID!!! GOD DID!! WE NEVER STOPPING!! SHOOTING ANOTHER VIDEO PON THEY DOME!!"

The Grammy Award winning producer shared more footage from the Yonkers set, including a clip of himself, Jada and the rest of the crowd rapping along to Jay-Z now infamous verse on Khaled's "God Did," from the album of the same name. "HOV DID!!!!! @Jadakiss I had a amazing time in Yonkers today! THE LOVE IS FELT," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Since dropping God Did last week, Khaled has been on the go promoting the project, dropping new videos back to back. Over the weekend, he released the video for "Big Time," featuring Lil Baby & Future followed by "The Streets Know My Name," and "Keep Going," featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch. But it's Hov's verse on the album's title track that still has the people talking, with some even arguing that it's one of Hov's best. Young Guru, Jay's Z's longtime engineer said of the rap mogul following his highly praised verse, "HOV is the greatest of all time. This can’t be debated anymore!!!"

Watch Guru break down Jay Z's verse on "God Did" below.