Of the 18 new tracks that arrived via DJ Khaled on Friday (August 26), the titles that have amassed the most streams on Spotify so far include the titular song "GOD DID" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, Future and SZA's collaboration on "BEAUTIFUL," and the entirely unexpected "USE THIS GOSPEL" remix of Kanye West's Jesus Is King track.

In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, the father of two explained how Ye's song wound up on his album as a Dr. Dre-produced reimagining, now featuring Eminem. "It’s 8 in the morning, [Kanye] just showed up to my house. I didn’t even know he was coming. He tells the chef to make some eggs with ketchup, and he had a drink," Khaled recalled.

"We go to my studio. I play him music. He plays me music. We both inspiring each other. He plays me an incredible album that he did with one of my idols, Dr. Dre. He played it from top to bottom for me. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. We had a great get-together at the crib, he leaves."

The "All I Do Is Win" artist explained that that happened a year and a half ago, but more recently, he told his famous friend, "I got an idea. I remember you playing me this Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kanye record and y’all were talking about God. Y’all were speaking that gospel. I said that would be beautiful if we could put that on GOD DID. And Ye hits back and says, ‘I love the idea.’ Ye don’t love no idea."

As luck would have it, the Beats Electronics co-founder and Slim Shady were down to help Khaled out, and thus, the remix was born.

While he continues to celebrate the album's arrival, the 46-year-old New Orleans native has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Dr. Dre and Ye in the studio cooking up the song.

"PRODUCED BY DR DRE MY IDOL," he captioned the visual. "KANYE AND EMINEM This is a BIG blessing for me, but also a BIG blessing for the world. GOD DID!! THIS A GIFT. DRE DID!! YE DID! EMINEM DID!! #FANLUV I appreciate all the love and support but I need you to understand this is dream come true!! GOD DID!! G O D DID!! @drdre THANK YOU! @kanyewest THANK YOU!! @eminem THANK YOU!!"

