Jay-Z hardly pops out these days with new music so when he drops a new verse, everyone's paying attention. On Friday, Jay-Z appeared alongside Lil Wayne, John Legend, Rick Ross, and Fridayy on the title track off of DJ Khaled's GOD DID, and people are arguing it's one of Hov's best.



Young Guru, Jay-Z's longtime engineer, recently popped up on Instagram where he shared some insight into one part in particular when Jay-Z's detailing his relationship with Emory.

"I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?

Then we said, ‘Fuck it,’ and took the dope public

Out the mud, they gotta face you now, you can’t make up this shit

Judge it how you judge it, say we goin’ corporate

Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office.”

Guru explained that there were a few levels to the lyrics themselves. While there's a surface level that most might comprehend, he broke down the bars even further. "So one, on one level is like ok we got it out the mud, and you know Emory’s backstory of him going to jail, him taking the charges, him taking the time right. But when you get a facial, what do you do? You’re cleaning your face, you taking away all the bumps, all the bruises, all the scars, all the blemishes when you get a facial," he said.

"What do they use to do the facial? The mud, so it’s the makeup on the face, but also with the facial, right, with the mud, it’s basically saying you can’t come to me with a face done being fake," he continued. "The make up is it not really your real face. It’s not just for women, men come in with makeup on, too. Not in the physical sense.”