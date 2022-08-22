DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.

Pain told Vibe, "Future is on right now. Khaled deals with who’s hot at the time, so of course he don’t need T-Pain when he got another T-Pain. It’s not really a big deal for him to switch people. If I was DJ Khaled, I would’ve did the same thing. He’s not a rapper, he’s not a producer, he’s going to get all the hot people together and put them on a song. That’s what Khaled is famous for. "

Since then, DJ Khaled has collaborated with Future on several huge tracks, including the Jay-Z assisted "I Got The Keys" and "Top Off" which features both Hov and Beyoncé alongside the Dirty Sprite rapper. Last week, Khaled teased a collaboration with Future and Lil Baby for the title track on his forthcoming 13th studio album, God Did.

It's been nearly a decade since T-Pain and Khaled have done a track other. During a recent clip from his upcoming Drink Champs interview, Khaled revealed that he's down to work with the Nappy Boy Ent. founder, saying, "I love T-Pain. I'm down. What we made together, nobody can ever duplicate that in life. Some records off my head, "I'm So Hood," "Go Hard" "All I Do Is Win." He wrote "Out Here Gridin" ... He's so talented, his melody game. He's from Florida. He's special. What we've down together is unbelievable. I always got love for T-Pain."

