DJ Khaled will be back with "another one" this Friday. The Miami-based DJ and mogul have been ramping up the anticipation for his forthcoming album, GOD DID. So far, he's unveiled tidbits of information surrounding the project. He previously dropped "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby, which is apparently one of a few collabs with both artists he has on the project. Additionally, he's hinted that Jay-Z also has multiple cameos on his forthcoming effort.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Though we probably won't see the GOD DID tracklist until we're closer to the release date, DJ Khaled hit Instagram up this morning to unveil the official cover art for the project. Khaled appears on the front cover with a single tear dropping from his eye as he looks up above him.

"The tear represents tears of joy from God’s blessings. GOD, I LOVE U SO MUCH! I’m grateful for anything and EVERYTHING," he captioned the post. "Thank you god for blessing my family, my friends and my fans. When nobody believed, YOU DID! I praise you daily. We’re here to do GOD’S WORK!!"

Khaled also shared a video of the cover art, which also includes a snippet of his collaboration with Vory, who now joins Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage as the artists expected to appear on GOD DID.

Check out the cover art and snippet below.