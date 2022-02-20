DJ Khaled led a star-studded performance for NBA's All Star Saturday Night. But, in true DJ Khaled fashion, he shouted throughout the entirety of the showing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Many are well aware of DJ Khaled's music formula: bring together artists for a track, add hype to said collaboration, and yell "We The Best" in the most motivational manner possible. Some listeners, however, have yet to get used to this set of attributes that Khaled brings to the table. On Saturday Night, Khaled brought out a ridiculous roster of the most popular artists in the game. It was great to see so many stars under the bright lights, but some of the music was, admittedly, overshadowed by Khaled's vocal presence.

The majority of the most egregious offenses occurred during the opening set, which featured Atlanta-born superstar Lil Baby. Baby appeared for a brief rendition of the 2021 hit "Every Chance I Get," which got fans excited for an enjoyable showing. Much to their dismay, censorship interrupted a heavy chunk of Baby's verse. The parts that were allowed to be played? Nearly entirely drowned out by DJ Khaled yelling at the top of his lungs.

Fans took to Twitter expressing their displeasure and annoyance at Khaled's overall presence throughout the performance:





Luckily, the following guest appearances faced slightly less interruption from Khaled. For one of the biggest nights in basketball, DJ Khaled enlisted the help of stars such as Gunna, Migos, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris.

The performance was an overall enjoyable spectacle from the perspective of seeing your favorite artists. The only thing that would've made it better? Being able to hear them.

How did you feel about the All Star perfomance? Share your thoughts below.